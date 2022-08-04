To the Editor:
I encourage you to join me and vote for Thomas Chittenden in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. Chittenden is a proven leader and remarkable public servant, both as a state senator and as a South Burlington city councilor.
Chittenden is incredibly studious, he researches difficult policy issues and asks challenging questions. He can disagree without being disagreeable. These are admirable qualities in any elected official.
I am proud to serve with him on the South Burlington City Council. Please join me and help re-elect state Sen. Thomas Chittenden.
Matt Cota
South Burlington
