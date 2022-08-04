To the Editor:
We are honored to support Thomas Chittenden for reelection to the Vermont Senate. He has consistently demonstrated the importance of fact-based, holistic thinking about state and local Vermont issues.
He recognizes the importance of considering all the potential public impacts of the decisions facing Vermont leaders today. It will take deep experience and strong leadership like his to effectively address climate and affordability challenges converging on our brave, little state.
We have all benefited greatly from his sound judgment and commitment to public service. So, join us in supporting Thomas Chittenden’s generous willingness to continue to lead Vermont forward.
Peter and Leslie Plumeau
South Burlington
