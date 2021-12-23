To the Editor:

Really Tom Chittenden? In your piece, “Councilor expresses concerns about land regulations,” you are crystal clear about your pro-development — of the worse kind — anti-environmental agenda that will harm our community beyond repair. (The Other Paper, Dec. 16, 2021)

Thanks for the holiday gift to the good people of South Burlington.

Why not be completely transparent and let us know if you and your family plan to develop the land you own in South Burlington? The last thing we need is the entitled, landed gentry dictating revised land development regulations to benefit their personal and family’s financial interests.

If you were truly above board, you would also recuse yourself from the upcoming vote in January on the city council to dispel any appearance that your public service is directly tied to your personal financial position.

Lynne Poteau

South Burlington