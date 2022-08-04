To the Editor:
We are pleased to support Thomas Chittenden for state Senate.
Sen. Chittenden is an independent and thoughtful voice at a time when too many in office choose partisanship over progress.
He has been accessible and hardworking, listens to constituents, researches issues and makes careful and thoughtful decisions on our behalf. We are fortunate to have a senator from South Burlington who both cares deeply about the local community and about the broader impacts of legislation on the entire state.
We believe Thomas Chittenden has more than earned our vote for reelection and we hope that you will join us in voting for him in the Aug. 9 primary.
Dennise Casey and Neale Lunderville
South Burlington
