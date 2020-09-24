Vermont is a small state with limited means, but with an imaginative citizenry who want the best for their families: in education, climate, food supply, health care, internet access, clean water, and so many other areas. We haven’t always gotten there, but our dreams have always been ambitious.
As we struggle through the current health crisis, our schools and many public institutions are forced to do more with less. Many businesses are in serious difficulty. As a result, our state and local governments face several years of revenue shortfalls. This is going to increase the pressure on our state government to make difficult choices on near- and medium-term spending priorities. The need for good management of scarcer resources will be ever greater, and the trade-offs more difficult.
We need to be sure that the representatives we are sending to Montpelier have the skills and demonstrated experience to make sound decisions and manage our state’s dwindling fiscal resources wisely and efficiently with the right priorities in evaluating those trade-offs. I believe that Thomas Chittenden, candidate for state Senate from Chittenden county. is an excellent candidate who personifies the needed attributes.
In his years on the South Burlington City Council, Tom has shown sound judgement and good management skills. His election as faculty senate president at the University of Vermont was a recognition by his colleagues of his ability to build consensus and bridge divides. The endorsements he has received in his current political race by community leaders such as Ann Pugh, John Killacky and Martin LaLonde, all experienced legislators in their own right, were in large part based on their assessments that Tom would bring the same sound judgement, good management skills, leadership and consensus building skills to state government.
I respectfully urge my neighbors – Democrat, Republican, Independent and Progressive – to give strong consideration to a vote for Tom on your mail-in ballot or on Nov. 2.
Greg Vaut
South Burlington
