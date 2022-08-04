To the Editor:
I support reelecting Thomas Chittenden as our state Senator for a variety of reasons, but most of all for his dedication to the citizens of Vermont. Some folks may not always agree with his decisions, but they can’t fault him for doing his best to listen to both sides of the issues and be willing to do his research before voting on them.
Hope you will join me in voting for him so he can continue to do his best to serve Vermonters.
Leo Nadeau
South Burlington
