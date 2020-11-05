To the Editor:
Was I surprised that a Trump defender would wish to decide what letter[s] to the Editor should not be printed? Not so much.
Half of Allen Roberts’ letter, (29 October edition) takes issue with the age, limited life experience and knowledge, Constitutional grasp, and lack of understanding of the writer whose letter provoked his apoplectic response. Less space was devoted to condemning The Other Paper for failing to provide “some minimal level of quality review for … publishing what is so clearly a flawed letter”. Both criticisms are wholly inappropriate. The original letter was published in the Opinion section as a Letter to the Editor, not as news, a reporting of facts, or tenets designed to reflect Mr. Roberts’ political or social biases. Thankfully, even in these times, there is little tolerance for censorship of opinions, a tradition enshrined in our Constitution’s First Amendment (the one that is frequently overlooked but comes just before the Second).
I applaud both the original letter writer’s desire to engage, her initiative and intentions, and The Other Paper’s commitment to publishing opinions that may provoke disagreement, or even hissy fits, among its readership.
John Zwick
South Burlington
