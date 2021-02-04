To the Editor:
I am a resident of South Burlington with two children at Rick Marcotte Central School, and I am writing to express my support for Dr. Travia Child’s candidacy for the two-year seat on the South Burlington school board.
Childs brings many years of experience in the fields of both education as well as financial and operational management, and I believe she can add significant value to the school board, particularly on challenging budget development issues. Her career as a U.S. Navy Lieutenant and her work, which focused on accounting, budget management, and other administrative matters, will bring a level of discipline and analytical competence that will be invaluable to the board.
Additionally, Childs moved to South Burlington in 2017 because of the excellent schools in our city, and her son is currently in his senior year at the high school.
She told me that if elected to the board, she will endeavor to put the needs of the students first and attempt to maintain the tradition of excellence found in our schools. Childs also believes in the important role that after school programming plays in helping young people grow, learn new skills, improve academic achievement, prepare them for the future, and reduce risky behavior.
At the same time, Childs told me it is important to her that we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenging economic conditions for many of South Burlington’s residents, and we need to balance affordability for our residents with funding a high-performing and accountable school district. This balance was very important to me when I served on the school district’s citizen’s budget advisory committee in 2020, and I think it is the only way forward during this period of economic uncertainty and challenge created by the pandemic.
I believe that Childs will review school district budgets with a clear focus on ensuring that funds are well spent and that the needs of our students are met in a cost-effective an efficient manner. I look forward to voting for her and I think she is an excellent choice for school board.
Oliver Pierson
South Burlington
