I read the article on the $57K the school system in South Burlington plans to spend to purchase chairs and rent tents for students. All well and good, but I took issue with one line in particular that states that “childcare is not an issue” for the Goodwin family because Mr. Goodwin works from home. Presumably, Mr. Goodwin himself characterized things as such and lucky him. But based on the families that I know, even when one or both parents work from home, childcare IS an issue. My job expects eight hours a day of my time, and my children more. Neither finds the “warm body” theory of working or parenting acceptable. The paper’s throw away suggestion that childcare isn’t an issue for one family minimizes the struggle that most families, and mothers in particular, are going through.
I have two small children and I work from home (and did before the pandemic). My husband’s work converted to home as well with the onset of Covid. For each of us the productivity of any given day can be characterized as fragmented at best, and we finish our days exhausted, stressed and overstimulated. Our children need a lot of interaction and care; they cannot prepare their own food and one is in diapers. But even for parents of school-aged kids, managing remote learning and being successful at it requires a level of engagement that no full-time working parent has, and certainly not if that parent is unable to work from home.
Foremost, schools educate our children, which is invaluable. As I try to think of potential silver linings from the pandemic, it is my hope that this is a wake-up call for our society to recognize the hidden value of daycare centers and schools. What we must understand is that they are fundamental to our economy. Schools and childcare providers facilitate parents’ being able to get their jobs done successfully and without the mental and emotional gymnastics that simultaneous working and home-schooling demand. It is probably too much to expect Americans to find a stronger social safety net for families especially palatable. But at a minimum, I would hope we can change our mindsets to understand kids deserve full-time care, and parents deserve to be able to do their full-time jobs without having to worry, pandemic or not, that they cannot get the care their family needs.
Forest Harger
South Burlington
