To the Editor:
This is a letter to Gov. Phil School and the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.
My husband and I are hoping to relocate to New England next year. Vermont was our first choice. However, in researching the state’s regulations governing wildlife, we decided, regrettably, Vermont was not for us.
My husband and I specialize in resolving human-wildlife conflicts — even rodents — humanely and ethically. We plan to continue our work wherever we move, but Vermont is not suitable.
The lack of laws governing the taking of wildlife, especially those deemed a nuisance, makes it a free-for-all. No regulation, no limits and no revenue. Anyone can set a trap for a fee, drown or bludgeon a mother raccoon and her cubs, with no accountability, no record of the loss of life. Senseless annihilation of wild animals that should have protection under the public trust doctrine. Not in Vermont.
I am shocked that Vermont is so backwards when it comes to wildlife. Massachusetts, on the other hand, is much more progressive.
In Massachusetts, the barbaric leg-hold trap is prohibited as are snares and body-gripping traps, drowning is illegal, and hunting and trapping seasons, for the most part, protect wildlife during breeding season.
Vermont is known for being green and progressive, but it is not. It’s blood-red when it comes to its wildlife laws.
It’s hard to believe Vermont allows such animal cruelty.
Time for a change.
I hope this letter speaks to others who will help change Vermont’s wildlife laws and regulations for the better.
Rebecca Dmytryk
Royal Oaks, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.