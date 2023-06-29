To the Editor:
While I’m close to being neutral on the recurring subject of the use of the shortcut SOBU in references to our fair city, I do recognize that, for newspaper headline writers, it is a great space-saving substitute. That said, I do think that the full name suggests that it’s simply a geographic location for the southern part of the Queen City, a second-hand appendage to its Big Sister.
To keep the pot stirring on this “weighty subject,” let me toss into the debate a worthy solution: How about a referendum on a name change to Champlain?
Samuel de Champlain (Aug. 13, 1567 – Dec. 25, 1635) was a French explorer, navigator, cartographer, draftsman, soldier, geographer, ethnologist, diplomat and chronicler. He made between 21 and 29 trips across the Atlantic and founded Quebec and New France on July 3, 1608. An important figure in Canadian history, Champlain created the first accurate coastal map during his explorations and founded various colonial settlements.
It’s interesting to note that there are 29 Burlingtons in America, while only four Champlains share that name in the world — one each in New York, Virginia, Quebec and Algeria. The suggested name has as much right to its association with the lake as does Burlington have for the Flats of New York, or the city in North Carolina that outpopulates us and all other Burlingtons in the U.S.
Any buyers among our readers?
Dick Boera
South Burlington
