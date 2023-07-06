To the Editor:
What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot.
I moved to South Burlington around the time of the controversial change from the Rebels to the Wolves as a school mascot. I followed the story as best I could but never did understand the motive behind the change. I assume it was the connection to slavery and the Confederacy.
I wonder: was this original name chosen because a group of people supported slavery? Or the intentions of the Confederacy? Was there some unconscious bias at play then or even now? Maybe. Maybe not. I bet they just liked the sound of it. Or they thought that the definition, “to make war against something you disagree with or refuse to conform to,” made the choice something that can help rally the troops when sports teams are competing. I have just as much of a problem with the new mascot and logo, which is a dark, sinister-looking, angry-looking wolf.
Humankind has displaced, hunted, killed and vilified wolves and our logo perpetuates that.
And then there’s Vermont Public, another name change that has caused feathers to ruffle. For me the sound of it is like verbal constipation. I find myself wanting to correct the radio staff by adding the word radio!
It has bothered me so much that I no longer listen to the radio station; instead, I listen to and support a Boston NPR station, which surprisingly I like more.
Of course, this leads me to SoBu. It is a ridiculous name that makes me cringe, but perhaps I’m just resistant to change? Perhaps all the other naysayers are just resistant to change?
The anti-Rebel group didn’t see its unconscious bias. Vermont Public is actually cool and hip but I’m not?
I do firmly believe this: the pendulum can sometimes swing a bit too far in compensating for new ideas and initiatives; many people have a difficult time adjusting to change; corporations, businesses and other entities make changes that leave people scratching their heads. Hopefully, in this highly polarized culture, we can continue to have civil discourse and maybe even have some empathy for others’ opinions. But please, can we change it back to Vermont Public Radio?
Rick Devine
South Burlington
