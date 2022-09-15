To the Editor:
For the past six weeks a group of residents in the Queen City Park neighborhood of South Burlington has been standing at the corner of Pine Street and Queen City Park Road passing out flyers informing motorists about where Pine will dead end at Queen City Park Road.
This planned closing is part of the design of the Champlain Parkway.
The drivers that stop to take a flyer — about two in 10 — say they are angry that Pine Street might be closed. About a third don’t even know about the Champlain Parkway. They ask, “What’s happening to our communities?” and “What are the alternatives?” and “What can we do?” The flyers provide information about those alternatives with the Champlain Right-Way project.
The dead-ending of Pine Street is a key element in the legal fight of the Pine Street Coalition against the city of Burlington, and this battle continues in the courts.
Even former Burlington planning director David White objected to the dead-ending of Pine Street, which closes one of the two major north-south streets, clearly a historical mistake and one that will cause irreparable damage to the South End transport structure.
There has been no significant change in the parkway design since it was solidified in about 2010. There is a better way, though.
The Champlain Right-Way alternative, as proposed by the Pine Street Coalition, would place a roundabout where Pine Street meets Queen City Park Road. Other improvements include adding additional roundabouts, wider walkways and bicycle lanes.
The Railroad Enterprise Project would relieve congestion from the Maple-King Street neighborhood by cutting over before Curtis Lumber.
What can you do? Sign the Stop the Champlain Parkway Project and Sign the Champlain RIGHTway Petition at chng.it/tS9Ts5FjDx. The Pine Street Coalition reports that 754 people have signed the petition to stop and change the parkway.
If you want to get involved, contact me at woodchuck37@hotmail.com or call me at 802-658-9974.
Ron Krupp
South Burlington
