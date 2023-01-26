To the Editor:
I was happy to see the announcement in The Other Paper by Andrew Chalnick that he is running for city council. His training, experience and temperament make him a first-rate choice for the work of the council.
Chalnick has an impressive education — two engineering degrees, Master of Business Administration from Wharton and a law degree from Columbia — and a strong work ethic that formed the base for his long career in finance and global tax planning. He has the skills to quickly master complex public policy, budgets and scientific research, listen respectfully to others, work with them to arrive at thoughtful positions and clearly explain where he stands and why.
All these abilities have been apparent in his volunteer service for South Burlington on the energy committee, the interim zoning committee, the Climate Action Plan Task Force, and now the planning commission. I served with him on the climate task force, as the representative for the affordable housing committee.
While he is a strong advocate for protecting precious natural resources and reducing greenhouse gases, he also understands the need for more housing for our growing workforce and the urgent need for affordable housing. Chalnick recognizes the opportunities in South Burlington for redevelopment of under-utilized commercial spaces and increasing density in mixed housing developments for families at various income levels.
He knows that South Burlington is striving to be a more welcoming, equitable and diverse community.
I encourage you to visit chalnickforcouncil.com to learn more about him.
Darrilyn Peters
South Burlington
