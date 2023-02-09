To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Andrew Chalnick’s candidacy for South Burlington City Council. Chalnick offers an inclusive and values-driven vision for the future of the community. He also brings a proven record of civic engagement, and a core focus on the city’s most pressing issues — including climate change, resource conservation and affordable housing.
Chalnick is extremely well qualified to help us meet these challenges. In addition to his experience serving South Burlington on the planning commission and the Climate Action Planning Task Force, he has an extensive background in management, leadership and finance. His leadership style is collaborative and constructive, and he has the ability to align disparate stakeholders toward a common goal.
Chalnick has already compiled several endorsements for his candidacy. I invite the community to visit his website, chalnickforcouncil.com, to view these and learn more about his vision for helping South Burlington realize its potential as a model of community engagement, climate action, fiscal responsibility and smart growth.
Al Moore
South Burlington
