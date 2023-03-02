To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Andrew Chalnick as a candidate for South Burlington City Council. He is an asset to the South Burlington community, and we are lucky to have him as a leader. His work on the planning, zoning and energy committees have helped to steer South Burlington’s development in a smart direction.
Chalnick’s focus on conservation and climate change, evidenced by his work on the Climate Change Action Task Force, show that he is a forward-thinking leader, directing his attention to topics that will impact South Burlington’s future growth. His background in law and finance makes him an ideal candidate for city council, and these skill sets are important building blocks for the creation of a strong foundation for community growth.
I am delighted to be able to cast my vote for Andrew Chalnick and I hope you wiill join me in helping to elect him to the South Burlington City Council.
Lisa Hickey
South Burlington
