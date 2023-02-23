To the Editor:
South Burlington has been on the crossroad of municipal development. It sits between the increasingly urbanized city of Burlington and vast green land dotted with rural villages. The city has the opportunity to become a model for the rest of Vermont, or to become another suburb we see all over the rest of the country.
What kind of living space do people of South Burlington people want to see? In evolving municipalities, there are intertwined issues with conflicting interests. Listening, communicating and making decisions with a strong conviction for the long-term benefits to the community are all essential qualities we need in our city’s councilors.
I cannot wait to see Andrew Chalnick play a role in helping South Burlington at this crossroad. He is my neighbor who I have worked with to learn about various issues. His front yard is a small apple orchard where a “Free Apples U- Pick” sign is up every fall.
His upbringing in a working-class family with four kids and life experiences from hardworking parents and siblings have given him the basis to understand the important issues concerning our community.
His professional expertise in engineering, finance and law has enabled him to garner support from people with different viewpoints in various South Burlington committees. His huge heart motivated him to leave his outstanding career early and to devote himself to public work so as to not leave anyone behind.
Chalnick really wants to make South Burlington a model place where people and nature can live happily together. We need a leader who can untangle the intertwined, conflicting issues to make such a future possible.
Hayley Shen
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.