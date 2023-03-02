To the Editor:
Andrew Chalnick has my vote for city council. I have worked with him on several important issues that are of great concern to the city.
Active in the energy committee, the planning commission and community groups, Chalnick has demonstrated openness to variety of viewpoints, creative thinking and a commitment to the health of the community, now and in the future.
Most important, that future calls for realistic ideas and actions regarding climate change and its effects on South Burlington. These actions include land conservation, clean energy, affordable housing and biodiversity.
His expertise and community involvement in all these areas has convinced me that he is the man for the job. I cannot state this without saying that in my work with him I have found Chalnick to be knowledgeable, open to other viewpoints and ideas, dedicated, creative and reflective. He has invested enormous energy into working with the city and others to make it one of the best in Vermont.
I urge you to vote for Andrew Chalnick for city council on March 7.
Karen Ryder
South Burlington
