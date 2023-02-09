To the Editor:
My fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Weir was stern, but she changed my life. Every afternoon she took the final minutes of class to read aloud. One selection was the first Holocaust book I’d ever encountered, “Escape from Warsaw,” a story loosely based on true events. It was a gripping tale about three siblings who got separated from their parents after Germany invaded Poland and had to cross the Swiss Alps alone to reach safety. I was riveted, and still own a copy of that book.
In this era of censorship, that story was pivotal for me at 11 years of age. I put myself in the character’s shoes, identified with their fears, observed their courage, pondered the hard choices they made and questioned the circumstances that made their flight necessary in the first place. I grew up in the American South, and by 1966, had watched protests of the Vietnam War and seen a president assassinated, while southern towns burned nightly on the news. My father received death threats after he integrated our town’s Little League, and our home was attacked: Bricks were thrown through our windows and our mailbox was even bombed.
I needed to know I could live through such times. I needed to understand the hate animating those callers. I needed to know I was safe, and that adults in my life were trustworthy. Yes, there’s cruelty in the world. Of course, parents and teachers should consider age-appropriateness of materials we select for children. However, censorship robs children of the opportunity to grapple honestly with hard history. Children are hardier than we know. Through literature they develop empathy as they imaginatively come alongside characters in stories and understand their experiences. The truth equips kids to face life’s realities.
The poem “The History Teacher,” by Billy Collins illustrates this beautifully. (Read it here: bit.ly/3DLmmim) The kids in this poem already know forms of cruelty, even perpetuate it. But they lack tools to navigate it. Falsified pictures of the world deny children the means to gain those tools. They must have truth if they are to effectively contend with the roots of cruelty and oppression.
Proponents of censorship deceive kids with a manicured reality, but by doing so they maintain an even more brutal fiction. Innocence is never protected by ignorance or lies.
I’m forever grateful to Mrs. Weir for seeing us as capable.
Kate Maynard
South Burlington
