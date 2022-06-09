To the Editor:
I am one of the four Democratic candidates for Congress, and the only male candidate of the four. On the evening of May 31, I was not allowed to participate in the candidates’ debate sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic Committee.
No explanation or reason was given. I do have to wonder what public reaction would have been if the situation was reversed and three male candidates were allowed to debate, while the only female candidate was excluded.
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
