To the Editor:
I will be voting for Andrew Chalnick for South Burlington City Council.
Because of my public statements concerning the city’s climate committee moving to restrict our usage of natural gas in new construction and an attempt at something similar with existing housing equipment replacements, Chalnick contacted me and asked for a face-to-face meeting so he could understand my viewpoint and we could discuss my thoughts and ideas.
He showed a genuine concern for me as a resident. We met at my home last Sunday morning and had a meaningful discussion for more than two hours. He listened to my concerns about the move to cold climate heat pumps without the true cost of ownership being understood. We both agree that moving heat from one place to another without having to create it is the future.
Chalnick is a true steward of the environment and his concern for the next generation and beyond is clear. He accepted my consumer advocacy and my concern for safeguards in installation practices and the cost of maintenance. I look forward to working with him to address my concerns so that this transition is fully understood by all.
I find him to be just what I want in a council member. He is honest, sincere, intelligent and cares deeply about his family, mine and yours.
Please join me in voting for Andrew Chalnick for city council.
Gary DuCharme
South Burlington
