To the Editor:

The proposed South Burlington charter change is just another tax, one that would raise the cost to heat your home, affecting those already struggling to pay their bills. (“South Burlington City Council votes down charter change for heating,” Dec. 8, 2022)

Good thing we have Matt Cota on the city council, the voice of reason, to vote down this proposal. This is probably not the last time you’ll hear about this new tax, but at the end of the day, government gets bigger, and Vermont becomes a more expensive place to live.

Robert Bramley

South Burlington