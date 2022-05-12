Dear Helen:
On behalf of the board of directors of the South Burlington Business Association, we respectively request that the council pass a resolution reprimanding councilwomen Meaghan Emery for her conduct at the May 2, 2022, council meeting.
Her behavior, both in the council meeting and externally through social and other media, is unbecoming of an elected representative. Our elected representatives should be setting an example for public discourse when disagreements or issues arise.
Her behavior encourages others to act in the same manner, as we saw with Mr. (James) Leas during the meeting. This is not the first time councilwomen Emery has exhibited this behavior, but we hope it is the last.
Michael Keller
John Wilking
Co-chairs, South Burlington Business Association
