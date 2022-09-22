To the Editor:
It is not in the best interest for the city of South Burlington and its citizens to propose burning firewood — wood pellets and wood chips — as a solution to the energy crisis, as noted in a city legal notice.
Trees are the most significant carbon capture method on the planet. To cut down our forests and burn them to create smoke, carcinogens and, of course, carbon dioxide in our neighborhoods is undesirable.
This is one of the most toxic forms of energy usage currently available. We should ban burning firewood in our community. The disguise here is that “renewable” assumes trees will grow faster than we can consume them.
Picture it: Driving Interstate 89 on a winter’s evening, cresting French Hill to see the Champlain Valley smothered in smoke. I’ve seen it in other towns across Vermont and don’t want it to happen here.
Robert Bramley
South Burlington
