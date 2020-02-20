Having attended the South Burlington School Board’s informational meeting regarding its proposal to bond for a new high school and middle school building, I am not persuaded to vote in support. The School Board made a fairly persuasive case that physical renovations are needed, including HVAC, fire suppression, and some structural work, in order to extend the useful life of these buildings another 30 years, and that some additional space will be needed to accommodate expanding school populations. Both these objectives could be accomplished, by the Board’s own estimate, for $136 million dollars, by renovating and adding to the existing buildings. (Renovation alone would be $55 million, but would leave the schools overcrowded.) But the Board is proposing to build complete new facilities, at a projected costs of $209 million dollars, averaging about $1500 more per year for each property taxpayer for 30 years. Whereas there seems to be a clear rationale for the renovate-plus-addition option, the case for spending an extra $70 million on new facilities is not persuasive. Many reasons were offered, but all were vague and none substantial. The primary one was that the new buildings, as designed, would be more in line with the Board’s current educational philosophies. But anyone who has paid attention knows that educational philosophies come and go out of fashion fairly regularly and frequently. You can’t change buildings like you do your clothes. Another example has to do with accessibility for mobility impaired students. New buildings would be designed for better accessibility than the current structures provide. But the examples of poor accessibility in the existing buildings that the Board showed us all could be remedied fairly easily and cheaply with the installation of ramps and improved door hardware. So that reason does not hold up. Extravagant expenditures on building entirely new athletic facilities were justified by reference to the well known obesity problem; but obesity is not an issue peculiar to South Burlington teens, it is a problem of literally global dimensions, rooted in a complex of social, nutritional, and psycho-social issues. You’re not going to fix it with a better equipped gym and playing fields. Board members argued that the new buildings, by providing a more comfortable, convenient, and aesthetically pleasing physical environment, will create greater student engagement. But buildings don’t create engagement; good teachers do. Spend money, if you must, on them. I’m voting no on the new schools.
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington