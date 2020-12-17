To the Editor:
Bravo to all our neighbors and concerned citizens who have managed to put a stop to a huge housing development (164 units), on Dorset Street.
What great persistence, patience, energy and generosity they showed. Having Daniel Seff, a formidable lawyer, on their team was the perfect choice. A big thank you!
We all want to preserve as much open space as possible in South Burlington and not make just a haven for developers.
E. Nancy Bell
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.