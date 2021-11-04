To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the article titled, “School board director calls for super’s ouster.” (Oct. 28, 2021)
I have followed the entire series of related articles in the Other Paper, and I believe South Burlington school board member Travia Childs is out of line in calling for an apology from and the resignation of Superintendent David Young.
I believe Young when he says he “took the matter very seriously … and decided on a disciplinary response in excess of that recommended as appropriate by experienced employment legal counsel.”
I don’t believe that Childs would have been satisfied with any action taken by Young from the start, short of his resignation, a great dishonor to him, a man of integrity and commitment as evidenced by his years of service to the South Burlington school district.
I would also like to say that I agree with Scott Bronson’s response to the people that decided not to move here from California. (“It’s OK, just stay in California,” Oct. 28, 2021)
Paul Couture
South Burlington
