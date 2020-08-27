Black Lives Matter.

Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.