Thank you Police Chief Shawn Burke, for your department’s commitment to cherishing “the sanctity of human life.”
Black Lives Matter.
It is good to know that every SB Police Officer receives training with a focus on De-escalation & Harm Reduction.
Black Lives Matter.
And every South Burlington Police Officer watches the film 13th, by Ava DuVernay, followed by a guided conversation. Our South Burlington Police understand what is meant by #BlackLivesMatter.
And thank you Chief Burke for not only ensuring - but demanding that every SB Police Officer is empowered to report misconduct by peers and supervisors. As you said, if they want to keep their jobs they understand they must.
Because in South Burlington Black Lives Matter.
Thank you.
Monica Ostby
South Burlington
