To the Editor:
Last night, Jan. 6, at the South Burlington school board meeting, I witnessed another step in the demise of truth, critical thinking, and reality on the doorstep of our schools.
In promoting the Black Lives Matter flag as a rallying symbol for the community there were repeated falsehoods used to justify this step. Such falsehoods as, Trevon Martin was murdered, the South Burlington Police Department engages in brutality, the South Burlington community practices systemic unfairness, etc. were voiced to support raising the Black Lives Matter flag over all South Burlington schools.
These falsehoods were echoed and embraced by South Burlington students, teachers, leaders, and the South Burlington school board. On many levels (socially, morally, individually, and collectively) America (and our community) is descending into madness through the process of rejecting truth, facts, and objective evidence and replacing these with personal truths, facts, and evidence.
As individuals and as a community we will end up in either very good places or very bad places one step at a time. Last night was a step toward a very bad place because using evil to fight evil results in the increase of evil.
This excerpt from the Bible fits, “…justice is repelled, righteousness stands apart, at a distance; for truth stumbles in the public court, and uprightness cannot enter. Honesty is lacking, he who leaves evil becomes a target.”
Paul Lyon
South Burlington
