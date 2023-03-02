To the Editor:
As Town Meeting Day approaches, thanks to all our city councilors, especially Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota as they step away. Council work is demanding and vital to smooth city operations.
Join me in voting for the best new choice for the council’s open two-year term, Tyler Barnes.
Chris Shaw
South Burlington
