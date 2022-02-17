To the Editor:
I enthusiastically support Tim Barritt for re-election to the South Burlington City Council. Barritt has lived here for 30 years where he and his wife raised their two sons and called our city home.
Like most of us who live in South Burlington, he was born in another state and experienced a variety of communities. Born in Washington, D.C., he has lived in several states, worked in West Africa in the Peace Corps, and finally settled here working for IBM. It is this broad set of experiences and perspectives that has served him well on the city council. He has been able to draw upon his time living and working in other communities and states, and balance that with his 30 years of knowledge with what is needed for South Burlington and Vermont.
Barritt has been an outstanding member of our community, volunteering his time by serving on the South Burlington Library board for six years, the development review board for four years, and the pension advisory committee. For the past six years, he has been one of our finest city councilors.
With all this experience, Barritt has the big picture focus, and that’s why he voted to approve the land development regulations. These were worked through by the planning commission and passed by a 7-0 vote. The city council then approved with a 3-2 vote.
Barritt has seen what’s happened to other communities that did not take decisive action and are now experiencing uncontrollable sprawl and pollution. He also understands the immediate dangers of not protecting our natural resources and the urgency of the climate crisis. At the same time, he recognizes the need to create housing options within a defined city core, away from the remaining natural areas that are critical to mitigating the climate crisis.
A failure to re-elect Tim Barritt will put an inexperienced and pro-development candidate, Linda Bailey, in his seat and the clock will rapidly tick backwards, dismantling the planning commission’s land development regulations, much to the delight of the developers and real-estate agents who are eager for short-term profit. Barritt is committed to controlling sprawl, saving the environment and creating housing in the appropriate locations.
Lynne Poteau
South Burlington
