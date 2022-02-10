To the Editor:
I’m writing in support of reelecting Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt for the 2022 city council election on Tuesday, March 1.
Through these times of uncertainty and great challenge, both have shown steadfast, kind and thoughtful leadership for our growing city. They’ve worked as a team with other leaders and services by involving multiple stakeholders and perspectives on issues that matter to South Burlingtonians.
I think the way they’ve worked to build bridges is especially important in protecting our democratic processes — the processes that ultimately protect our freedom as individuals.
I think now is the time to build on what’s been done to meet our city’s goals, and Barritt and Emery are the right people to do that for South Burlington.
Kate Nugent
South Burlington
