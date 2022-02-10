To the Editor:
I endorse Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt for South Burlington City Council. Both have served our city long and well.
I first met Emery when she was campaigning door to door for city council in 2008.
A few years later I had the privilege of serving on the city council with her. She is a fierce competitor who does what she thinks is right and stands by what she does. Perhaps I’d still be on the council if I had followed her lead.
Every two years the business community and developers try to defeat her and every two years she prevails. She will again this year.
I know Barritt as a neighbor in the Eastwoods neighborhood. He was active in defending our neighborhood from the developers who built the condos and apartments behind Shaw’s grocery store.When I was elected to city council in 2011, I encouraged Barritt to join the development review board. He did so and eventually became chair of the board before being elected to the council himself six years ago.
He’s been an able and steadfast councilor. Even though he has moved to Cider Mill he deserves our vote for re-election.
Paul Engels
South Burlington
