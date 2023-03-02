To the Editor:
I’m writing in support of Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council. I have known him and his family for years. He is a person of integrity, honesty and he always has the best interest of those that he is working with and serving.
He will bring a fresh mindset to the council, and he will have the best interest of the citizens and those who work for the city. Please join me in supporting his efforts in securing a seat on the council.
Nick Perkov
Williston
