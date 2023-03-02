To the Editor:
I’m writing to express support for Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council.
He cares deeply for this community. A longtime resident, he is committed to ensuring that it remains affordable and accessible to current and future residents alike. He is practical and pragmatic and will ensure that the city will adopt policies that we all can afford.
Please join me in voting for Barnes on March 7.
Andrea Giardino
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.