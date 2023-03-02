To the Editor
I am writing to encourage South Burlington voters to consider voting for Tyler Barnes for a seat on the city council. He was a student in South Burlington schools and lives and works in South Burlington.
I believe Barnes will bring a positive perspective of a younger generation raising young families in the community. Thank you for your consideration and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, March 7, or before by absentee ballot.
Peter Taylor
South Burlington
