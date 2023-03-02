To the Editor:
I am supporting Tyler Barnes in the upcoming city council vote on March 7. Since 1997, I have been a resident and an active community member of the city of Burlington. What happens in my sister cities and neighboring towns is very important to the longevity and stability of our towns, county and beautiful state.
Barnes is the clear choice for city council, because of his commitment to do what is right for the people of his community. He vehemently cares about the people he represents and is committed to insuring that the city of South Burlington remains affordable and accessible to current and future residents.
As a small business owner, he brings a unique perspective to politics. He is pragmatic, diligent, thoughtful and open to conversation and new ideas. He understands adversity, investing in the community and creating sustainable policies that benefit the entire community and beyond.
Tyler Barnes is exactly what South Burlington City Council needs. Please consider voting for him on March 7.
Julie Lamoreaux
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.