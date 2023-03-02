To the Editor:
I am proud to enthusiastically support Tyler Barnes’s candidacy for the South Burlington City Council.
Many of us have heard the phrase, “If you want to get something done, find a busy person to do it?” Busy as in a married father (wife Meghan) of three young boys, Maddox,12, Mackie, 9 and Tucker, 5. Busy as a small business owner who has endured and survived COVID-19 with a lot of hard work. Now, busy as in offering to also to serve as a city councilor.
Why do this? Some people look around and if they see something that needs to be done, they step forward and volunteer to do it. What needs to be done? For starters, building community through collaboration.
“We can do more together,” Barnes says. Tyler won’t criticize the status quo, but he feels we can and must try to make the community better, more affordable and accessible for everyone. He says yes to a vibrant sustainable local economy, one with good employers providing good jobs to people who want to live and work here affordably. We need more of that, don’t we?
On the flip side, we need to take care of the world and community we live in. Need housing? Put it in locations served by existing infrastructure and build neighborhoods. Nothing is more important than the environment we live in.
There’s a lot more to say, but we need someone with his energy and collaborative attitude on the city council, and this is an opportunity for us to make a great decision. Please join me in supporting Tyler Barnes for city council.
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington
