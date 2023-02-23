To the Editor:
I am supporting Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council.
A long-time resident, he shares my values and objectives for our community, preserving the things we love — good schools, good government, fine parks and open spaces.
He also knows our challenges, and he is practical and pragmatic in finding solutions: attracting businesses capable of offering sustainable, long-term career opportunities, providing affordable, workforce housing and maintaining a balanced tax base.
He is committed to work to achieve economic and cultural diversity in our community. Barnes has a track record as a successful small-business owner and community leader.
Please join me in voting for Tyler Barnes on March 7.
John Dinklage
South Burlington
