To the Editor:
While I will be stepping off the city council when my term expires next month, I hope you will join me and elect Tyler Barnes to fill my vacant seat.
Barnes is the clear choice for people who want to keep South Burlington affordable. He understands the challenges faced by younger generations who would like to stay here and raise their families. He has deep roots in the community and is dedicated to making the city a great place to live, work and play.
Barnes is thoughtful, compassionate and energetic. I know he will make a fantastic city councilor. Please join me and vote for him for South Burlington City Council on Tuesday, March 7.
Matt Cota
South Burlington
