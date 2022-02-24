To the Editor:
I am supporting Linda Bailey and Chris Trombly for South Burlington City Council. What they have done by stepping up, volunteering and raising their hand to run for office is really hard.
However, all you have to do is listen to the incumbent candidates for council in South Burlington and you understand pretty quickly why they had the courage to run for office.
Bailey and Trombly are smart, hardworking residents who are listening to us, researching facts, and studying neighboring communities to provide balanced, thoughtful recommendations for the future growth of the city.
When you speak to them you hear inclusive, thoughtful people. People who care about what our community looks like, and what it represents. You hear inclusive, thoughtful people with ideas to help South Burlington become a community that represents middle-class values and families just starting out with young ones who can share their culture with our exceptional schools.
We should be working together to be a community of inclusion and acceptance. What I am seeing and hearing from the incumbents is I’ve got mine, now you go away and not in my backyard.
These values are not what I want our community to be known for. Take the time to listen to Linda Bailey and Chris Trombly, they represent who we are.
Pam Mackenzie
South Burlington
