To the Editor:
We strongly support Linda Bailey for South Burlington City Council, as we are very confident in her commitment to making decisions and setting policy that is well researched, thoughtful and supports all public interests.
It is extremely important that we protect our beautiful Vermont landscapes while ensuring South Burlington remains an economic engine, offering job opportunities, housing that is affordable and most important, a place where young folks and families want to be. These are things the incumbents have a long history of not doing. South Burlington deserves better, and can do better, which is why we support Linda Bailey.
Johnny and Heather Illick
South Burlington
