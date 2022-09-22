To the Editor:
This month the South Burlington Library Foundation winds down its Aspire capital campaign in support of the new South Burlington Public Library. We celebrate having successfully donated $1 million, during a pandemic no less, made possible by generous contributions from more than 400 individual donors. Gifts ranged from $1 to over $100,000.
May I start by expressing our profound gratitude to all those who contributed. An incredible new community space has been created. From the Marabella KidSpace, with all its fabulous offerings for children, to the stand-alone teen space, three private study rooms, the community room, The Friends Bookstore, an inviting outside terrace, a library of things, the comfortable sitting area in front of the fireplace and, of course, the incredible new 100-seat auditorium and so much more, this is truly a space for our entire community to use and enjoy.
Three essential pillars were the focus of this community effort. The first was collections. We now have and will continue to build a broad, inclusive collection.
The second was technology. With free computer access for all ages, a new audio-video room and more, this too will be enhanced as we continue to grow. The third was engaging spaces. One has only to walk through the open, light-filled space to appreciate this.
Contributions have been made by a cross-section of our community — individuals, businesses and private foundations. Some gifts were made in memory of or in honor of someone. Whatever the case, all have been welcomed and appreciated.
As the campaign reached its final stages an anonymous gift of a matching contribution was received. The success of matching this, with your additional contributions, enabled us to reach our goal.
A week does not go by without someone I know, or someone who recognizes me as part of this effort, stopping me to rave about our new library. It’s a special place, and one that should make our entire community proud. From myself and all the volunteers who have worked on this campaign, thank you.
While the capital campaign is finished, the work of the South Burlington Library Foundation continues. We look to all of you for your continued support of this wonderful institution.
Come in for a visit. As Albert Einstein said, “The only thing you have to know is the location of the library.”
Jay Pasackow
Aspire campaign chairperson
South Burlington
