The citizens of South Burlington voted down an extravagant school budget by a significant margin and we will be asked shortly to vote on another.
Here are the reasons to reject it once again:
First, as citizens of South Burlington, we are an aging population with a shrinking school population with all that implies.
Secondly, the city itself is undergoing an appraisal process that can seriously impact the finances of its senior homeowners and families already stressed by the loss of income and possibly the permanent loss of jobs.
Now, add to that, the additional stress of a school budget that will in all likelihood not take those facts into account but instead add to our tax burdens which could break many families financially.
Lastly, the most destructive element is the COVID-19 virus. Aside from the heartbreaking deaths it will have a long-lasting effect on the economy. It will impact the ability of local, state and national agencies to raise monies and to continue programs that were once considered vital.
I am suggesting to the school board and administration that they instead present a budget proposal identical to last year and look for ways to shrink and consolidate their present system through larger classes, fewer teachers and sell or shutter obsolete buildings.
Edmund Fischer
South Burlington