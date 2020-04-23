In this unprecedented time, we, the South Burlington Fire Fighters, would like to take a moment to thank our community for the remarkable kindness that has been shown to us over the past weeks. While we are often the individuals coming to support you in some of the most challenging and difficult times, we are humbled and extremely grateful for the support you have shared with us.
Thank you for taking the time to share your well wishes, donations of meals, cards and, mostly, thank you for the friendly waves of support from your windows or walks through the neighborhoods. Your smiles and encouragements help keep us motivated and positive in this trying and difficult time.
We also want to share that we are taking every precaution to ensure our crews, equipment and materials are ready for any call. We appreciate everyone that has taken measures to socially distance themselves to protect the vulnerable in our community. We encourage you all continue working to “flatten the curve” and help us move forward from this as quickly as possible. As we have been told, there is still more work to be done to help ensure we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 and we all need to do our part.
As always, we will continue to provide you with the highest level of service we pride ourselves on and rest assured, it will not change as we move forward. We are here and look forward to the time when we’re able to come together again and thank you in person for your continued support. Stay well, take care of yourselves, and continue to take care of our community. On behalf of the South Burlington Career Fire Fighter family - we thank you!
SBFD Lieutenant Bradley W.M. Dattilio
on behalf of the South Burlington Career Fire Fighters Association Executive Board