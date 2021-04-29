To the Editor:
This was originally sent to South Burlington’s city council:
I’m writing this Earth Day message to you, our elected officials, to plead with you to start treating climate change as the emergency it is.
I was delighted hearing Meaghan Emery say at the last city council meeting that she wanted to introduce a resolution to have the city review all decisions and actions in light of their effects on the environment and climate change.
This is something some of us urged years ago when the city appointed a “sustainability” person. It became clear early on that this was just a symbolic gesture, and no real sustainability work was ever done. South Burlington not only continued business as usual but allowed acceleration of non-sustainable developments.
Even during interim zoning, when presumably we were pausing developments, we witnessed multiple housing developments being approved and constructed without any consideration of their environmental and climate impacts.
None of them are sustainable.
I want to be polite and respectful, but I need to be brutally honest. It is “an inconvenient truth” that many of the things we do in SB are contributing to the collapse of our planet. Building more houses—no matter for what cause—is one of the key contributors to climate change.
Every house is another nail in the climate coffin we are creating. Experts and wise people have been shouting for years: stop growing, and start maintaining, sustaining and retrofitting what already has been built. But you all appear to be OK with more housing.
Perhaps you believe the economic myth that more houses are needed to increase the grand list and thus reduce the taxes we pay. Were that the case, our taxes should have decreased in South Burlington considering our growth rate.
Increasing the number of houses does bring in some money now; but the economic — not to mention the environmental — bills for them in the near future and distant future will be outrageously high.
I haven’t been following all the housing proposals that have come before you during interim zoning (the amount of building proposals is overwhelming, and I can’t keep up), but I suspect you have or will approve whatever comes before you. But the (inconvenient) truth is that housing developments which SB regulations currently allow, not only use massive amounts of fossil fuels to construct; they also ensure that massive amounts of fossil fuels will continue to be used for the next 50-100 years. In addition to this, they destroy the very things in nature that—had they been left undisturbed—could have helped us cope with the effects of climate change.
But it doesn’t appear that you understand this. I can’t believe that if you did, you would callously disregard the science and the forecasted disasters we will face in favor of keeping in good graces with developers, or the housing lobby, or the county, or businesses, or even constituents who also don’t “get it.”
On April 22, there was a lot of media coverage of climate change since it was Earth Day. I hope you were able to listen and learn. One of the messages I heard on the news…and one that I’ve read in multiple books on the environment…is hopeful. It is that local governments have the power to take meaningful actions which can avert some negative climate impacts. We often hear narratives orchestrated by the fossil fuel industry—which are designed to cause inertia—to the effect that the problem needs huge systemic changes in order to make a difference. The implication is, that what we do as individuals and at the city level will not matter.
But, the truth is that everything matters. We do need huge changes at the top…but we also need state, city, and individual actions also. It’s not either/or. It’s all/and. City actions can have incredibly positive impacts on the environment.
You have that power in South Burlington. We are a city with five decision-makers. You are they. The actions you take can lead to monumental progress….or can continue the destructive path we are on. And, we are on a destructive path in South Burlington. Just drive around the city.
It looks like developers are in a race to see which one can destroy the most land. “Small” developments are slowly filling in all of the once open rural spaces along Dorset Street, Spear Street, Hinesburg Road, Kimball Avenue and more. “Infill” was meant to apply to inner city and already developed urban areas. But this phrase is now being used to apply to filling in the fields and meadows wherever there is a gap in between the housing units.
We are taking a temporary pause under Interim Zoning for certain areas, but South Burlington needs a total “time out” to think about what we are doing…and hopefully…stop repeating the mistakes of the past and start making new decisions with the climate emergency as a guide.
You are our city’s decision-makers at a crucial time in our planet’s history. I pray you recognize that, and that you use the power you have to save the natural environment so that it can save us.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
