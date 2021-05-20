To the Editor:

Oh my, I researched the claim by a letter writer (“Climate change is a political issue,” The Other Paper, May 6) who alleged that our climate crisis is a hoax. I troubled myself to travel to Wonderland to ask Alice if he was correct.

She assured me he was because she got it directly from Mr. Ed, the Talking Horse, when she had tea with him last month. Mr. Ed swore to it because the Easter Bunny had told him.

So there we are. It is true. The climate crisis is indeed a hoax. We have it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Monica Farrington

South Burlington