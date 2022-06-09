To the Editor:

In response to the statement, “many residents suggested that houses could one day return” to the 44-acres of vacant land now facing the airport, acting airport director Nic Longo misled the public. (“City denies airport rezoning: Officials plan to ‘revitalize’ Chamberlin green space,” The Other Paper, May 26, 2022)

Longo told The Other Paper, “That’s not a possibility.” He explained that it’s unlikely the airport would be able to recover the cost of the land and pay back the Federal Aviation Administration.

It’s true that the airport acquired and demolished some 200 houses in the Chamberlin neighborhood with FAA grants. But a review of paragraph 31 of the FAA grant assurances shows that paying back that acquisition cost is not required. The grant assurances only require consideration of funds the airport obtains from selling the now-bare land. The grant assurances also give the airport choices: it can reinvest the money from the sale of the land for “another project at the airport.”

FAA grant assurances require the airport to “dispose of the land, when the land is no longer needed for (noise compatibility) purposes, at fair market value, at the earliest practicable time.” That means, when airport noise levels drop upon F-35 training at Burlington International Airport stopping, the airport must sell the land. Because South Burlington decided to keep the land zoned “residential,” the airport must sell the land for housing.

An airport director who cares about the airport and about the community should be eager to sell the land for desperately needed affordable housing on the 44 acres, use the funds from the land sale for another project right here at the airport, and stop paying in lieu of taxes on the land.

What gives with this acting airport director? Is he in charge of the airport or is he in charge of keeping a particularly incompatible 115-decibel aircraft training in a city location where even military regulations say it does not belong, and even though Chamberlin residents testified that it causes suffering?

Why is he not eager to work with the community to lower airport noise and restore housing? And use the funds from the land sale for airport projects? Why is he not forthright with the public about this vital issue?

James Marc Leas

South Burlington