To the Editor:
I was very reassured to see that both Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt are running again for seats on the South Burlington City Council.
During my eight years on the recreation and parks committee, four of them as chair, I saw a lot of Emery, and overlapped with Barritt during his first term on the council. I found both to be among the best listeners I have met, consistently thoughtful and non-confrontational in dealing with the often-divisive issues the council must face. They both have shown great respect for the time and work given by staff and unpaid committee members.
It is especially reassuring to me that both Emery and Barritt have solidly endorsed the new land development regulations prepared by the planning commission through hundreds of hours of careful work. This has been and continues to be a critical time in our city’s history, with inevitable friction between the advocates of more affordable housing and the advocates of protecting our remaining green spaces and wild lands.
I believe we can have both affordable housing and green spaces if we are willing to live with the friction. Voting for Emery and Barritt seems to me to be the best way to assure that we do have both.
Glenn Sproul
South Burlington
