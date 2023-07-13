To the Editor:
What provoked the affirmative action ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court? It was the admission policy of some of our elite colleges that required Asian Americans to score 140 points higher on their SAT, 270 points higher than Hispanics and 450 points higher than Black students for acceptance.
Why are Asian Americans excelling? They comprise 4 percent of the population yet more over the age of 25 have bachelor and advanced degrees than any other race or ethnic group. Contrary to the no-homework practice in public schools today, the school bell does not end the school day for Asian American students.
Their parents assume the role of educator after school and oversee homework assignments. They focus on positive reinforcement for a job well done whereas other parents today are oblivious to schooling or concentrate on preserving students’ self-esteem. Asian American students perform better because their parents expect they will.
President Joe Biden believes the SCOTUS decision to end discrimination is wrong. Congressional Democrats are exhibiting hysteria calling the decision a roadblock toward social justice.
It was not. It should be a call for better education outcomes. Any admissions in our culture should be based on merit as Martin Luther King Jr. preached, not the color of one’s skin. The sooner we abandon race and ethnic labels and treat everyone as Americans and equal the better our nation will be.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.